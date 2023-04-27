The Williston High School baseball team's hot offense went up against its toughest test this season when facing one of the top pitchers in the state, Eli Nissen, in a doubleheader against Minot High School.
The Coyotes, who took a six-game win streak into the doubleheader, were swept 8-1 and 6-4.
The Coyotes, who had outscored their opponents 70-21 during the win streak, have seen impressive output from the offense as well as a balanced defensive approach.
Williston was looking to grab a top spot in the WDA West standings with a sweep against the Magicians.
In the first game, the Coyotes faced Nissen, and Landen Miller took the mound for the Coyotes. In a defensive game, it was a battle of pitchers in the beginning stages. Miller went toe to toe with Nissen, starting the game with six straight outs. Miller did not give up a hit until the third inning when the Magicians scored two runs on two sacrifice flies. Miller pitched five innings for the Coyotes, allowing two hits and two earned runs. He finished with four strikeouts.
The Coyotes scored their run in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Christian Combs. The Magicians pulled away in the final inning, scoring five runs to end the Coyotes' winning streak.
The Coyotes offense bounced back in the second game. After falling behind 5-0 early, Williston scored three runs in the third to bring them within two. The Coyotes scored again in the following inning to pull within one. But the Magicians added a run in the fifth to make it 6-4. Alex Blume, Kadin Finders and Connor Ekblad drove in runs for the Coyotes.
Despite the two losses, Williston is 7-3. The Coyotes are in fifth place at 5-3 in the WDA Western Conference.