Simply put, last year's Williston Coyotes girls basketball team picked the perfect time to get hot. They were able to beat Minot 70-58 in the WDA West Region play-in game on Feb. 21, and then followed up that performance with wins against Jamestown and Bismarck to earn their first Class A state tournament berth since 2010.
According to WHS head basketball coach Luanne Axelson, having such a memorable postseason run was very rewarding for the Coyotes. She credits the team's successful 2018-2019 campaign to strong defensive efforts, as well as great offensive production from beyond the arc.
"We have always put pride into being a great defensive team, and spent a lot of energy into that aspect of the game." Axelson tells the Williston Herald. "I thought we were extremely strong at the end of the season defensively. We could shoot the three ball as well as anyone on the court, and not just one player, but our whole team was very capable."
While this year's Coyotes squad will be without the services of Jalyn Helstad, a 2019 graduate who has since signed a letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Jamestown, Williston will have five seniors on the club. Axelson says she will look to space the floor with shooters such as Makia Remus and Brooklyn Douglas.
Meanwhile, guards Bridget Carvey and Emily Jaeger will provide quickness on the perimeter on both ends of the floor. As for Keeley Schnelling, she will look to give the Coyotes great hustle and energy.
Other contributors this season will likely include juniors Chesni Strand and Erin Powers, as well as sophomore Shelby Meyers. Coach Axelson says that she expects Strand to fill the void in the front court left by Helstad, and Meyers may be a diamond in the rough for her program. The Coyotes basketball mentor also praised the work ethic of Powers, stating the junior will do whatever is asked of her in order to win.
"She shoots the ball extremely well, and she is long and lanky, so defensively she can cause problems," Axelson said of Meyers. "And Erin is big, strong, and hard working. She can be a force inside, and we really need her to be."
Coming into the 2019-2020 campaign, Axelson reveals her main goal is to be the hardest working team on the court each night out. If her club is able to accomplish that feat, the coach believes success will be soon to follow.
"With four starters back from last year, we need to finish higher than we did last year for it to be a successful season," Axelson continues. "But I think my favorite part about coaching is that I have the opportunity to teach the game to some amazing girls."