At 145 pounds, Williston sophomore wrestler Cutter Jones took home a third place finish at the individual state competition, which took place in Fargo from Feb. 20-22. This represented the highest individual placing for any Coyote wrestler at state this past season.
The Williston Herald reached out to Jones and asked him to share his experience at state; detailing what he remembered most about the competition, what his expectations were heading into the tournament, and what was the best piece of advice he received prior to the big event. Here is what Jones had to say via email.
Describe the feeling of what it was like to compete at the state level
Jones: It's always amazing to compete at the state level, it is just so much more competitive than any other tournament. You get to see people for who they are when they are put in tough situations, and you get to see who truly put in the most work over the course of the season.
On a scale of 1-10, how nervous were you when your competition began, and what did you do to settle down?
Jones: I was about a 5 heading in, but getting closer towards the end of the tournament, I was about a 9. I settled down by drilling and warming up with my coaches to get ready for those really tough matches and working out all the kinks in my wrestling technique.
What was the best piece of advise a coach, teammate or mentor told you before the competition?
Jones: The best advice anybody has ever given me regarding wrestling is that names don't matter, rankings don't matter, nothing matters but the attitude you have on the mat, and what you do to prepare for these hard battles leading up to a match, during a match, and after the wrestling season is over.
What were your expectations heading into state, and did you meet those expectations?
Jones: My expectation was at least top three, and If I couldn't do that at least place higher than last year. I ended up meeting both goals with a third place finish in one of the closest matches I have ever been in.
What was the most memorable moment of the entire experience?
Jones: The most memorable moment I had at state was getting to wrestle one of my rivals for third place and winning. I've had to wrestle him several times when I was in club competition, and had to wrestle him again at WDA. We were both very evenly matched and I felt good to push my hardest and give it all I had on the mat. Afterwards, I could barely stand up from all the excitement and the exhaustion. It was a great experience and I can't wait for next year.