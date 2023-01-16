The Williston High School boys swim team hosted a dual against Minot over the weekend. Coyote seniors from the team were honored with Adam March, Caleb Osborn and Kolden Kringen being recognized for all their hard work over their high school swimming careers.
The team was competitive throughout the meet and placed highly in many events.
200 Yard Medley Relay - 2nd place (1:45.15)
200 Free - 3rd place - Ethan Babcock (2:03.13), 6th place - Adam March (2:15.13)
200 Yard IM - 3rd place - Hunter Haugen (2:20.58), 5th place - Hunter Hart (2:21.31), 6th place - Breyson Gilbertson (2:28.76)
50 Free - 2nd place - Camden Ekblad-Lundby (23.54), 5th place - Ryker Fitzgerald (25.71), 6th place - Nathan Hill (25.73)
1 Meter Diving - 4th place - Brogan Sletto, 5th place - Sawyer Hart
100 Fly - 2nd place - Kolden Kringen (54.48), 3rd place - Camden Ekblad-Lundby (56.32), 5th place - Breyson Gilbertson (1:04.61)
100 Free - 1st place - Caleb Osborn (52.66), 5th place - Nathan Hill (58.33), 6th place - Isaiah Schug (58.45)
500 Free - 2nd place - Ethan Babcock, 4th place - Hunter Haugen (5:35.04), 6th place - Pete Hardcastle (6:43.00)
100 Back - 2nd place - Caleb Osborn (1:00.50), 4th place - Adam March (1:09.81)
100 Breast - 1st place - Kolden Kringen (1:02.63), 3rd place - Hunter Hart (1:11.40), 5th place - Ryker Fitzgerald (1:24.35)
400 Free Relay - 2nd place - Williston A: Ekblad-Lundby, Osborn, Babcock. Kringen (3:26.18), 4th place - Williston B: Hill, Schug, Hardcastle, March (4:07.57)
The Coyotes will now be on the road until Feb. 25 when they will host WDA. Their next stop is Jamestown Jan. 20-21.