The Williston High School boys swim team hosted a dual against Minot over the weekend. Coyote seniors from the team were honored with Adam March, Caleb Osborn and Kolden Kringen being recognized for all their hard work over their high school swimming careers. 

The team was competitive throughout the meet and placed highly in many events.  



