WHS Soccer | 2021 Game 1

Giovanni Estrada, No. 11 on the WHS soccer team, tries to out-maneuver a Bismarck High player during an August 19, 2021 home game.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Williston boys soccer tied 4-4 with Dickinson on Sept. 3 following an intense match that successfully put a pause on Dickinson's win streak. 

This is the second tie of the season for Williston. 

Giovanni Estrada led the team with two goals this game, the first ones for him this season. 

Also scoring for Williston was Dante Leguizamon who scored one goal and Rigo Rodas scored another. 

Wade Heck and Sebastian Morales each had one assist. 

Meanwhile, goalkeeper James Brenner made 15 saves. 

According to the WDA, Williston has a 0-4-2 record. However, the Coyotes will look to change that on Tuesday, Sept. 7 when they host Minot. 

