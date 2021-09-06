Coyote soccer ties with Dickinson Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Sep 6, 2021 Sep 6, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Giovanni Estrada, No. 11 on the WHS soccer team, tries to out-maneuver a Bismarck High player during an August 19, 2021 home game. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Williston boys soccer tied 4-4 with Dickinson on Sept. 3 following an intense match that successfully put a pause on Dickinson's win streak. This is the second tie of the season for Williston. Giovanni Estrada led the team with two goals this game, the first ones for him this season. Also scoring for Williston was Dante Leguizamon who scored one goal and Rigo Rodas scored another. Wade Heck and Sebastian Morales each had one assist. Meanwhile, goalkeeper James Brenner made 15 saves. According to the WDA, Williston has a 0-4-2 record. However, the Coyotes will look to change that on Tuesday, Sept. 7 when they host Minot. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Williston Dante Leguizamon Sport Soccer Giovanni Estrada James Brenner Rigo Rodas Wade Heck Load comments MOST POPULAR Ward: More than 50 percent of CHI St. Alexius Williston's patients are COVID-19 positive Former school technology chief accused of illegally copying district data 2 accused of selling pain pills Viva Las Vegas! Williston Basin International Airport welcomes Sun Country Airlines as first flight lands City Commission approves bid to begin construction of new animal control facility for police department Enerplus refines its assets with sale of "non-strategic" acres in the Bakken Coyotes lose to Bismarck Century Kelly Skelton, 51 Kenneth Carlson, 60 Japanese delegation touring North Dakota, talking about hydrogen, carbon capture opportunities Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back