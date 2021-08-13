The Western Dakota Association boys soccer teams got an idea of where they stand after the preseason coaches poll was recently released.
WDA coaches tabbed Bismarck Century as the favorite to win the conference. Williston High School received seven total points and was predicted to finish last.
Here are the full standings from the poll. In parentheses are the number of first-place votes a team received, and the final number is the total amount of points they received.
1. Century (4) 45
2. Bismarck High (2) 42
3. Legacy (1) 35
4. Minot (1) 34
5. Jamestown 24
6. Mandan 21
7. Dickinson 16
8. Williston 7
The Coyotes open their season on Tuesday, August 17 with an away game against Dickinson. Just a few days later on Thursday, August 19, Williston will host Bismarck High School at 7:30 p.m. for the home opener.