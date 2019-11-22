On Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 NDHSCA Outstanding Senior Athlete Award winner Micade Shumway signed a National Letter of Intent to take his cross country and track talents to the University of Sioux Falls.
At a press conference on the campus of Williston High School, Shumway, who was accompanied by friends, family and teammates, spoke to members of the media after revealing his decision to select Sioux Falls over his other strongly considered universities, North Dakota State and South Dakota State.
"I just went out for a visit there this past week and met with the team, and it really felt like family," Shumway stated. "They are a very successful Division II program, and I'm excited to go there. I really liked their academic program as well, and plan to study business entrepreneurship and finance."
This past October, the highly decorated runner ended his Coyote cross country career with a fifth place finish (15:59.56) in the Class A state meet in Minot, and helped Williston to a second place finish overall. As a junior in 2018, Shumway was a key component in capturing the Coyotes' first state cross country championship since 2004.
Shumway acknowledged his faith in God, as well as his family and coaches for their support during his athletic career. Particularly, he credits Coyotes cross country mentor Shane Wahlstrom, and older brother Devan, a runner for Minot State University, as pivotal figures in his development as an athlete.
"Devan showed me almost everything I know about running, the training, and what it takes to work hard and how to go that extra mile," the WHS senior told the Williston Herald. "And of course coach Shane and my teammates have meant so much, I have alot of memories here."
Shumway is the third Williston Coyote student-athlete to have signed a National Letter of Intent in the month of November, joining baseball player Garret Hill and fellow cross country and track runner Leif Larsen. As a result, Williston High School activities director David Mieure expressed his satisfaction with the future outlook of the Coyote sports program.
"WHS athletics are continuing to make strides in the right direction, and college coaches are taking notice of Williston. We are proud of our coaches for leading the way and couldn't be happier for these three young men," Mieure told the Williston Herald via text message. "We are truly honored for having them in our Coyote family."