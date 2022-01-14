UPDATED WILLISTON LOGO

The Williston High School hockey teams came away with some mixed results from games on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Williston’s boys team got a big road win, defeating Bismarck High 4-3, and the girls team lost 5-0 on the road against Minot.

Here’s a look at the box scores for the games.

Boys Hockey

First Period: 1. W, Chase Collings (Landon Thiessen, Justin Heller), 1:10; 2. W, Heller (C. Colligns, Haden Bergstrom), 1:36; 3. B, Hunter Acker (unassisted), 14:34

Second Period: 4. W, Trypp Harris (Dylan Morgan), 8:55

Third Period: 5. B, Remington Richardson (unassisted), 1:47; 6. W, Chase Collings (Bergstrom, Heller), 5:33; 7. B, Dawson Lentz (Gavin Rader, Acker), 10:26

Goalie Saves: W: Mason Haugenoe, 15-8-14-37; B: Carter Schafer, 10-14-11-35

Records: Williston, 6-5-1-0 Overall; 4-5-1-0 WDA; Bismarck 6-4-0-1 Overall; 6-2-0-1 WDA

Girls Hockey

First Period: 1. M, Taylyn Cope (Emily Thiele), 5:19; 2. M, Abigail Tallman (Thiele), 15:23

Second Period: 3. M, Talman (Payton Lang, Kinsey Fjeld), 14:18

Third Period: 4. M, Marissa Votava (Jersey Johnson), 2:53; 5. M, Cambel Johnson (Votava, Maicee Burke), 6:20

Goalie Saves: W: Olivia Bervig, 14-7-16-37; M: Jillian Ackerman, 7-6-3-16

Records: Williston, 2-7-0-1 Overall; 1-7-0-0 ND League; Minot, 6-3-1-0 Overall; 5-2-1-0 ND League

The Lady Coyotes also played on Friday, Jan. 14 against West Fargo United at home, and the boys team takes on Bismarck Century on Saturday, Jan. 15 at home.

