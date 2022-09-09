WHS Golf in Dickinson
After a weather delay due to high winds, lightning, and rain, the Williston girls golfers took sixth place overall out of 11 teams, shooting 374. 

Leading the team and individually qualifying for State was Tegan Graham who shot an 86. 



