Coyotes win State cross country meet

The Coyotes celebrate their third straight victory at the state meet in Jamestown in 2022. 

 Williston High School

Williston High School Girls Cross Country program is hot after winning their third straight state championship last year and has began practice with their eyes set on a fourth. 

The crew is bringing back the championship team from last year minus one senior from last year, Mareen Larson. The young team from last year has yet another year of development and plan to continue to dominant. Head Coach of Williston Girls Cross Country Chase Gregory was impressed with the dedication the leaders on the team showed this offseason.



