Williston High School Girls Cross Country program is hot after winning their third straight state championship last year and has began practice with their eyes set on a fourth.
The crew is bringing back the championship team from last year minus one senior from last year, Mareen Larson. The young team from last year has yet another year of development and plan to continue to dominant. Head Coach of Williston Girls Cross Country Chase Gregory was impressed with the dedication the leaders on the team showed this offseason.
“Their commitment all summer being here. The state team from last year was here pretty much every day this summer." Gregory said.
While the core of the team has been training during the summer. Early on in practice has been about getting the younger players up to speed with the structure of the team.
“The core group has been training all summer, now we have the younger ones coming in just getting into the swing of things. Learning what to do and our procedures, seeing exactly how we run practices.” Gregory said.
The majority of the team returning from last year will be a big advantage to the team who is looking for their fourth straight title. Gregory has big expectations for the team this year believing having the same group will keep the continuity intact.
“I think that it will keep us in the swing of things. We have high expectations for this year, right now three peat we are trying to go for a four peat. Anything less than that is not what we are looking for.” Gregory said.
Cambree Moss who finished sixth individually in last years state title run has been along with the team extremely motivated to earn another state title after knowing what the success felt like.
“After coming off a state championship it's kind of a weird feeling and it’s kind of hard to get back into the groove of things and knowing that you still have to train super hard. This summer we have been super motivated and I think just because we know how great it is, since we had it before we want it again. That has motivated us through the summer so hopefully that will help us through the season too.” Moss said.
Dru Zander made a big leap last season and is eager to be a positive beacon for the team this season and lead athletes around her.
“Just being there for the younger girls and even girls my age. Picking everyone up when they're down if they are negative.” Zander said.
The team will travel a lot more this season then they have in past seasons. With the travel the Coyotes will have the opportunity to compete with different states and experience different competition to prepare for the state championship.
“We have a lot of travel this year in our schedule. We go to Sioux Falls, Grand Forks, and Jamestown a lot. So traveling is going to be a little bit of a challenge for us this year, a little bit new, a lot of hotel stays. Overall the big meets, we need to perform and see some better teams like Minnesota, South Dakota, and other states like that.” Gregory said.
Middle School Cross Country saw an increase in numbers throughout the past couple seasons ensuring that they still have a great pipeline for the future.
"Our middle school team has exploded in numbers the last couple of years so that is great for the future.” Gregory said.
The Coyotes will look to become the first Cross Country team to win four straight championships since Dickinson from 2000-04.
“We have a great team coming this year, really proud of the girls and they are trying to make history.” Gregory said.
The teams first meet comes on August 26 in Jamestown.