On Friday, Feb. 14, the Williston High School girls basketball squad put an end to their four-game losing skid by defeating the Mandan Braves at Jon Cole Gymnasium, 55-50 in overtime. The victory now puts Williston's overall season mark at 5-13, and their conference record at 5-12.
For the Coyotes, Emily Jaeger led her club in scoring with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. She also contributed with three steals and three assists in the win. Makia Remus reached double-figures as well, posting 10 points, three boards and an assist for WHS.
Meanwhile in the boys game that evening, the Coyotes fell to the Braves 73-56. Jorn Everson led WHS in scoring, posting 20 points and 11 boards. Jaxson Meyer and J.J. Williston totaled 16 and 11 points respectively in defeat for Williston.
In other prep basketball news, the New Town girls squad participated in the District 15 tournament and defeated North Shore Plaza 79-25 on Saturday, Feb. 15. Ivy Fox of New Town nearly outscored NSP all by herself, racking up a game-high 24 points. Zoe Fox chipped in with 11 points in the New Town victory.
Also in the girls tournament on Saturday, Parshall came out victorious in a 67-42 contest with Williston/Trinity. Ellie Haskins of WTA led all scorers in the ballgame with 23 points in defeat. For Parshall, Jalyn Hall posted a team-leading 18 points, and teammate Wynter Deane contributed with 15 points of her own.
Then in the district championship round that evening, Trenton topped Mandaree in convincing fashion 66-22. Alexa St. Pierre led all scorers with 19 points and Trenton teammate Kaity Hove posted 18. Alyssa St. Pierre also chipped in with 12 points for Trenton, who now moves to 22-0 on year.
In District 16 girls basketball, the Kenmare Honkers got the better of the Stanley Bluejays in the championship round, 38-24 on Feb. 15. While Kenmare now stands at 17-4 on the year, Stanley falls to 13-9.