On Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Williston Coyote girls basketball team (3-5, 3-4) earned their second win a row, beating the Dickinson Midgets 54-36 at Jon Cole Gymnasium. Meanwhile, the Williston boys (2-6, 1-6) lost their matchup against Dickinson that night by a final score of 81-65.
In the girls contest, Williston trailed early on 5-0, but things remained tight at the outset. A made free throw from Williston senior Brooklyn Douglas gave the Coyotes their first lead of the game at 12-11 with 8:33 remaining in the first half.
Soon after, Dickinson momentarily wrestled back the lead at 13-12. From that point, Williston proceeded to close out the half on a 15-2 run, and took a 27-15 advantage into the locker room. The Coyotes utilized a combination of transition offense, and hot three-point shooting to build up their lead.
It was more of the same in the second half as Williston maintained a double-digit edge throughout en route to a 54-36 home victory at Jon Cole Gymnasium. Douglas and Chesni Strand were Williston's leading scorers in the game, accounting for 12 points apiece in the win.
In the boys game later that evening, things were close at the outset between Williston and Dickinson, but as the first half wore on, the Coyotes had their share of difficulties generating consistent offense.
Williston trailed Dickinson by as many as 12 points in the period, but a pair of late three point field goals from senior reserve Micade Shumway allowed the Coyotes to close to within six points by the break, 40-34. However, Dickinson came out hot to start the second half, going on a 12-2 run to re-establish a double-digit lead.
As the period continued, the Coyotes again got to within six points of the Midgets, but that would be as close as Williston would get in the second half, eventually falling to visiting Dickinson, 81-65.
Up next for both Coyote varsity basketball clubs, they are slated to travel to Jamestown for a doubleheader matchup with the Bluejays on Friday, Jan. 10.