Saturday, Feb. 29 was an exceptional day in the pool for Williston freshman All-WDA swimmer Kolden Kringen, who competed in the WDA championships in Jamestown.
Kringen recorded victories in the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle events. In the 200, the freshman registered a time of 2:01.63 and set a new school record in the process. Meanwhile in the 500, Kringen clocked in at 4:59.58, well ahead of second place finisher Alexander King of Minot (5:09.54). Kringen also became just the second Coyote to ever record a sub-five minute time in the 500 at WDAs.
In relay competition, Kringen, along with Tyler Jorgenson, Caleb Osborn and David Luthy earned sixth place for the Coyotes in the 200-yard medley (1:51.89), and fifth in the 400-yard freestyle (3:40.49). In the 200-yard freestyle, WHS swimmers Tayder Jones, Camden Ekblad-Lundby, Adam March and Ethan Babcock placed seventh with a time of 1:44.57. Overall, Williston's team score of 150 qualified for seventh place in the eight-team field.
Other Williston highlights from the meet included Jorgenson's seventh place in the 100-yard backstroke with a final time of 1:00.60. Up next on the schedule, the state tournament will take place in West Fargo on Mar. 6 and 7.