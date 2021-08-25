Area Roundup Coyote football opens season Friday By The Williston Herald Staff Aug 25, 2021 Aug 25, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ray FootballAug. 27 7 p.m. vs. Surrey High SchoolRay VolleyballAug. 28 8 a.m. — Aug. 28 8 p.m. Away Hazen Varsity TournamentTioga FootballAug. 28 1 p.m. @ Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High SchoolTrenton FootballAug. 28 4:00 p.m. @ North BorderTrinity Christian Cross CountryAug. 28 @ Wolf Point, MTWatford City FootballAug. 27 7 p.m. @ Hazen High SchoolWatford City VolleyballAug. 27 Invitational 3 p.m. @ Bismarck Century High SchoolAug. 28 Invitational 9 a.m. @ Bismarck Century High SchoolWHS FootballAug. 27 7 p.m. @ Turtle Mountain Community High SchoolWHS SoccerAug. 28 3 p.m. @ JamestownWHS Swimming and DivingAug. 27 5:00 p.m. vs. Dickinson Williston Area Rec Center (ARC)Aug. 28 12:00 p.m. @ Williston Area Rec Center (ARC) Williston Sprint MeetWHS TennisAug. 27 4:00 p.m. @ Bismarck Century Sertoma Tennis CourtsAug. 28 11:00 a.m. @ Bismarck High School Tom O’Leary Tennis CourtsWHS VolleyballAug. 27 3 p.m. @ Bismarck Century (Tournament with multiple teams)Aug. 28 9 a.m. @ Bismarck Century (Tournament with multiple teams)WSC VolleyballAug. 27 1 p.m. @ Southeast Community College (The Northeast Hawks Tournament in Norfolk, Nebraska)Aug. 27 3 p.m. @ Northeast Community College (The Northeast Hawks Tournament in Norfolk, Nebraska)Aug. 28 9 a.m. @ Central Community College-Columbus ((The Northeast Hawks Tournament in Norfolk, Nebraska)Aug. 28 11 a.m. @ North Platte Community College (The Northeast Hawks Tournament in Norfolk, Nebraska) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Football Tournament Wh Ray Volleyball Sport School Energy Electricity Community College Area Rec Center Williston Nebraska Load comments MOST POPULAR Victim's family objects to probation for woman who pleaded guilty to sex with boy Police: Woman had 5 grams of heroin in her purse Williston Square hopes to attract more business as project continues Brittany Keyes, 30 Highway Patrol, Minot PD recognize resident for their role in locating at-risk individual James Michael Huggins, 71 Friends, family hope billboard will help locate woman who went missing in 1981 Teresa Lynn Ackerson, 49 CHI St. Alexius Health Williston makes updates to visitation, COVID testing due to increase in positive cases North Dakota blue hydrogen hub to be operational by 2026 after agreement reached for Synfuels Plant Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back