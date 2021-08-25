Coyotes logo (copy)

Ray Football

Aug. 27 7 p.m. vs. Surrey High School

Ray VolleyballAug. 28 8 a.m. — Aug. 28 8 p.m. Away Hazen Varsity Tournament

Tioga FootballAug. 28 1 p.m. @ Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School

Trenton FootballAug. 28 4:00 p.m. @ North Border

Trinity Christian Cross CountryAug. 28 @ Wolf Point, MT

Watford City FootballAug. 27 7 p.m. @ Hazen High School

Watford City Volleyball

Aug. 27 Invitational 3 p.m. @ Bismarck Century High School

Aug. 28 Invitational 9 a.m. @ Bismarck Century High School

WHS Football

Aug. 27 7 p.m. @ Turtle Mountain Community High School

WHS Soccer

Aug. 28 3 p.m. @ Jamestown

WHS Swimming and Diving

Aug. 27 5:00 p.m. vs. Dickinson Williston Area Rec Center (ARC)

Aug. 28 12:00 p.m. @ Williston Area Rec Center (ARC) Williston Sprint Meet

WHS Tennis

Aug. 27 4:00 p.m. @ Bismarck Century Sertoma Tennis Courts

Aug. 28 11:00 a.m. @ Bismarck High School Tom O’Leary Tennis Courts

WHS Volleyball

Aug. 27 3 p.m. @ Bismarck Century (Tournament with multiple teams)

Aug. 28 9 a.m. @ Bismarck Century (Tournament with multiple teams)

WSC Volleyball

Aug. 27 1 p.m. @ Southeast Community College (The Northeast Hawks Tournament in Norfolk, Nebraska)

Aug. 27 3 p.m. @ Northeast Community College (The Northeast Hawks Tournament in Norfolk, Nebraska)

Aug. 28 9 a.m. @ Central Community College-Columbus ((The Northeast Hawks Tournament in Norfolk, Nebraska)

Aug. 28 11 a.m. @ North Platte Community College (The Northeast Hawks Tournament in Norfolk, Nebraska)

