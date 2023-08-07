UPDATED WILLISTON LOGO

Football practice began on Thursday August 3. 

Cleats have officially hit the turf as Williston High School began football practice last week on Thursday, August 3. The Coyotes begin their season with new Head Coach Mark Kennedy, who is ready to begin efforts to improve every single day.

Kennedy has been involved in football his entire life, spanning all the way back to his childhood where he played through high school in Long Beach, California. He continued his career into the collegiate level where Kennedy played at Minot State College for three years. Interested in staying in the sport Kennedy stayed at Minot College as Running Backs Coach for four years before taking his most recent role as Assistant Coach at Minot High School. 



