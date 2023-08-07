Cleats have officially hit the turf as Williston High School began football practice last week on Thursday, August 3. The Coyotes begin their season with new Head Coach Mark Kennedy, who is ready to begin efforts to improve every single day.
Kennedy has been involved in football his entire life, spanning all the way back to his childhood where he played through high school in Long Beach, California. He continued his career into the collegiate level where Kennedy played at Minot State College for three years. Interested in staying in the sport Kennedy stayed at Minot College as Running Backs Coach for four years before taking his most recent role as Assistant Coach at Minot High School.
Kennedy's experience in different schools throughout the years has made him fall in love with teaching the next generation the beauty of the sport and to see the game click within the athlete is a passion as well.
"I got to see really high level football as I played at Minot State during the NAIA days. Just getting to see that high level of football thinking ‘holy smokes this is awesome.’ The things that can happen in this game, and everything that it does and how it relates to life. To be able to teach that to a kid, is awesome. When you see it click for them, that’s what gets me excited. Football is fun, but when you see that information transform into a kids mind and they say ‘oh I understand, coach’." Kennedy said.
Playing in California and then moving to North Dakota to continue his football career, Kennedy had the opportunity to mesh with all different walks of life and cultures. In high school an athlete has so much more going on than the sport itself that it was important for Kennedy who relates to struggling in school to be able to helping hand to the next generation.
“I was a junior college kid, school was tough for me. That is what intrigues me about the high school level is finding those kids, where school is tough. You never know what is happening. You don’t know why things are tough. So to be that helping hand for kids. That’s what I love about it." Kennedy said. "Playing with kids from a different area, a different culture, and learning how to mesh. That was something that really intrigued me as well." He added.
Football is a demanding sport that is physical and will wear a person down throughout the season. The personal life lessons that an athlete might learn through their playing career was something that intrigued Kennedy. He believes that football can be a gateway to the most important question you can ask yourself. What kind of person am I and what do I strive to be?
“It’s personal skills, what type of person are you? That’s what I think football teaches. When I was playing football as a kid, you always say ‘I want to be like this person’ I looked up to Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders as I played baseball and football, I wanted to be like them. As I started learning, I wanted to be the best me. And how can I be the best me that’s going to help my teammates as well. The life lesson there is learning what type of person are you, what kind of person you want to be?" Kennedy said.
Every single athlete from high school all the way to professionals knows that at some point in life the game stops. When you decide to walk away from the game or are forced to end your career, the hard work and sacrifice that you make during that time can lead to lessons in life that extend through your playing days.
“We get into the conversation of, should people talk about you? No, they should mind their business, people are going to do it no matter what. What do you want them to say about you? Do you want them to say ‘Mark was a good person’ or do you want them to talk bad about you?" Kennedy said. "Knowing that and being able to use that as we grow. That’s what we are trying to get the kids to do. The thing is they are going to come to us as boys, and when they leave us they will become young men. We are just trying to teach these lessons through football. The game is the fun part, but we get time to spend with these kids and help them through life.” He added.
Kennedy was hired in February and coached baseball for the Coyotes in the spring. This allowed Kennedy to get familiar with the athletes before they even took the field this summer.
"We had meetings in the spring, I also coach spring baseball. I was able to meet some of the younger kids and some of the older kids. With baseball in North Dakota half the season you have to spend it indoors. So we were all together, I got to start learning some of the kids, their likes and dislikes."
Unity is a theme this year for Kennedy and the Coyotes this year. Early on in practice Kennedy has stressed the importance of keeping everyone on the same page and together. One player might pick up a drill faster than another, but it will be on that player to help his teammate pick it up and enjoy working together to pick it up rather than get frustrated.
"So it was super exciting to get started, but then you get to that part of ‘these kids pick it up faster’. How can we get them to pick it up at the same time? Well that’s not going to happen. It goes back to school. Some kids learn this way and some kids learn that way, but we have to be able to understand that out on the football field also. Some kids are going to learn super fast, some kids it’s going to take some time. As coaches we have to be understanding and we have to care. And say you know what ‘how do I help these kids to catch up to these kids? How can I have these kids teach them to understand that they aren’t there yet but they will get there. Don’t belittle them cause they are messing up don’t get after them that’s what us coaches are for. Let’s have fun." Kennedy said.
Coaching for Minot High last year gave Kennedy to opportunity to get a glimpse of Williston from the other sideline. What caught his eye was the amount of athleticism that Williston had on the team. Physicality is the goal this year while playing at a faster pace than in years previous.
“Just being physical. Being physical and playing together, you know loving one another. Two of my staff I have known for quite some time. There are some guys on our staff that I didn’t know from Adam . Getting them to buy into the vision I had coming to Williston. I coached at Minot High last year, I was on this field, I was on the visiting sideline. I was super intrigued with the kids here in Williston, they are super athletic. We just have to get them playing physical and playing a faster brand of football." Kennedy said.
By the end of the year Kennedy wants every single athlete to look to their side at their teammates and do everything in their power to protect them and help them improve.
Again it goes back to knowing what kind of person you are and knowing yourself. ‘Okay well I picked it up but my buddy didn’t.’ Here comes the protection part, let me help him. Not let me ‘Come on we need to hurry up’ that doesn’t work. ‘Hey buddy what are you struggling with? How can I help you?’ That’s what we want. For our community to gel we had to create a language. We are still working on creating a language to where we are all speaking the same words out there. Once we can start speaking the same words out there, now we can start understanding each other better, now we can start to become better friends, and start loving each other. ‘Now I want to protect you. Now I do care about you," Kennedy said. "This staff doesn’t talk about wins and losses we talk about being better, being better people. It has nothing to do with football, just be good people and everything else will take care of itself. Good people listen to each other, good people communicate well, good people pick each other up. That’s what you want in sports." He added.
In a sport built on the trust of others, Kennedy's approach to the Coyotes this year will impact the players on the field as well as the classroom.
Williston High School's football season kicks off on August 18 against Red River in a game played at home.