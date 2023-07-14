Coyote Clay Target League 23

Coaches and shooters pose at the competition. Left to Right:

Conner Kirk, Brenan Kirk, Elizabeth Vail Pitcher, Robert Pitcher, Dustin Ceynar, Jake Ceynar, Clay Ceynar, and Penny Slagle.

 Penny Slagle

Clay Ceynar, Jake Ceynar, Brenan Kirk, Connor Kirk, Robert Pitcher, and Savannah Pitcher along with coaches Penny Slagle, Dustin Ceynar, Elizabeth Vail Pitcher recently returned from Mason, Michigan where they were recognized as and competed against 1800 of the high school shooters in the country in the USA Clay Target League National Championship on July 7 to 9.

The atmosphere was very competitive with 50 house length range packed with shooters gunning for their best scores. Clay Ceynar knew that the event would be packed, but the scope of the competition took him back at first. 



