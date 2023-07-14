Clay Ceynar, Jake Ceynar, Brenan Kirk, Connor Kirk, Robert Pitcher, and Savannah Pitcher along with coaches Penny Slagle, Dustin Ceynar, Elizabeth Vail Pitcher recently returned from Mason, Michigan where they were recognized as and competed against 1800 of the high school shooters in the country in the USA Clay Target League National Championship on July 7 to 9.
The atmosphere was very competitive with 50 house length range packed with shooters gunning for their best scores. Clay Ceynar knew that the event would be packed, but the scope of the competition took him back at first.
"The atmosphere, I really didn't expect it to be like that. I knew it would be big, but when you see all the different shooters it was kind of intimidating. Everyone shoots so well you kind of forget what you have done to get there. It was a really cool experience." C. Ceynar said.
Sometimes when the competition is heavy it's as simple of trusting your technique and what you know.
"It was a very competitive event. Only thing that you can do is revert back to what you know how to do, and don’t worry about anything else, just shoot." J. Ceynar said.
As a team the Coyotes performed extremely well in the competition. On the first day the team scored 467 and placed 66 overall to advance in the finals. In the finals the team placed 70 out of 240 teams with a score of 456.
Shooting is more of a mental game than a physical one, you have to have the stamina to be able to shoot those long periods of time in different stances, but all the technique in the world won't help if you aren't focused mentally. The shooters used different methods of drowning thoughts out the stay focused the entire weekend.
"I just try to look ahead and focus on the leading edge of the bird," C. Ceynar said. "Try to flush out anything that I worry about, not thinking about a score or anything."
Thinking about the score before you compete will almost always throw you off.
Once you think about a score at the start, you are just looking for a score," J. Ceynar said. "You aren't going to work to get that number you already have a mindset that you think you will hit all of them. It's got to be just the next bird, and that's all you can focus on."
Individually the Coyotes were locked in to the range as well. All shooters placed in the top 1500 of the competition while also earning a number of awards throughout the competition. J. Ceynar earned the 50/50 and the 25/25 badge for hitting all shots in the first 25 and 50 targets and B.Kirk and C. Kirk earned the 25/25 badge.
R.Pitcher soaked in the feeling of competing with the best and described the feeling.
"In a lot of ways it was nice to be able to know that I can compete with the top 1600 individuals, being among those is a nice feeling. It feels amazing." R.Pitcher said.
Both B. Kirk and J. Ceynar advanced to the individual finals were they both placed in the top 25 out of 400 finalists. Kirk placed 22 and Ceynar placed 23 on the final day of shooting.
Kirk who began shooting on the team two years ago has seen the growth he has made in his time on the team and his success has only uplifted his confidence.
“That was crazy for me because my first two or three seasons my average was 12 out of 50. I had a really rough start and I worked my way up to it. It is a really nice feeling to finally be top 50 at the event let alone top 25.” B. Kirk said.
The success of the team in the competition has reassured the shooters that they do belong with the best and are talented but are working to improve and keep the same momentum. The bond the team made watching each other succeed has also inspired the shooters.
“Trying to keep in the same rhythm. We had a great rhythm as a team and we all had a great rhythm individually as well. We were probably at our best over in Michigan," Said B. Kirk. " It was really cool to watch Jake run his 99. He shot right before me so I got to watch him shoot. It’s nice not just watching yourself do good but also everybody else that was there with you, because that’s your team. It’s nice to see your teammates get the recognition they deserve.”
Head Coach of the Coyote Clay Target League Penny Slagle couldn't be more proud of how the team represented Williston on such a big stage.
“I am so proud of these guys. For us to stand there at the national tournament and watch these guys shoot the way that they shot. 99 out of a 100 and you don’t place it’s crazy, it shows you the competition. These guys really stepped up and showed up well under the pressure and the excitement. They represented themselves, they represented the Coyote Clay Target League, the city of Williston, and the state of North Dakota just extremely well. I couldn’t be happier to have taken a group like this down there.” Slagle said.