Seven members from the Coyote Clay Target League are gearing for Nationals.
The 2021 National Championship, which is hosted by the USA High School Clay Target League, is set for July 7 through July 11.
The seven athletes attending Nationals are Taylor Riehl, Anna Glick, Brenan Kirk, Carter Pitcher, Jackson Moe, Peyton Hanson and Jaxson Alvarado.
They will be shooting as individuals and also as a team.
Penny Slagle, the head coach for the Coyote Clay Target League, said these shooters will be a strong representation for the league at Nationals.
Riehl and Glick were All-State this year, and Slagle said they also led the team shooting an average of 23 out of 25 clays.
Kirk and Pitcher came on strong late in the season, Slagle said, both hitting perfect scores at State.
Additionally, she said Moe nailed his first perfect round (shooting 50 clays in a row) at State.
And she said Hanson and Alvarado have shot consistently well all season and have shown much improvement.
"This will just be an amazing opportunity for these kids," Slagle said.
This year Nationals will be at the MTA Homegrounds in Mason, Michigan.
According to the USA High School Clay Target League website, the National Championship is the first and only event where the best clay target league participants nationwide are invited to attend and compete at the same venue.
The championship is expected to garner over three-thousand student athletes from all over the country as well as thousands of spectators.