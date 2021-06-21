The Coyote Clay Target League varsity team placed second at the North Dakota Clay Target State Tournament on Sunday, June 20.
They were just four points shy from a first place finish and defeating South Prairie, the top team in the state.
Additionally, JV placed second and novice placed third.
Coyotes also received several awards following the state tournament.
In varsity High Gun, Anna Glick placed third and Luke Hvinden placed first in the JV portion.
Glick was also named the conference top female shooter and season average female winner overall.
In sporting clays, the league took first in conference.
Individually for sporting clays, Clay Ceynar placed first and Traceson Martinez tied for second.
Clay was also named the top male shooter, and Martinez tied for second again.
Also in sporting clays, Glick placed third in the top female category.
In 5-stand, the league placed first in conference with Martinez placing first individually.
Clay placed second in 5-stand and AJ Lawson placed third.
Martinez, Clay and Lawson were also first, second and third in the top male category.
Meanwhile, Katarina Canerdy-Kalmik placed third in the top female category in 5-stand.
In addition to the awards, several Coyotes also shot perfect scores during their rounds.
Hvinden, Clay Ceynar, Jake Ceynar, Jackson Moe and Martinez each hit a 25 out of 25.