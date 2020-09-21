Penny Slagle, the head coach of the Williston High School Coyote Clay Target League, made sure to stop and say “hello” to everyone she saw.
She would break during her interview with the Herald, smile at the young shooters and their parents, ask how they were, how they did on the range and how they were feeling.
She hugged some of them, patted others on their backs but smiled at everyone.
It was a cold and windy Sunday afternoon on Sept. 20 at the shooting range near the golf course and the league was taking part in their second shooting event of the season.
Despite the wind and the drizzle that started just after 3 p.m., Slagle said everyone showed up (those who could) to shoot trap.
There are 101 members (boys and girls) in the league from grades 7-12 and from different schools. Not every member was at the range near WHS though, several went to a different range to shoot in two new disciplines—sporting clays and 5 stand.
The league is broken up into novice members, junior varsity and varsity members and each athlete competes in a squad. They are assigned to a squad based on their scores so if an athlete in seventh grade averages 16 or higher for the season, then they can letter.
And already there have been two athletes who shot a perfect score (25/25). Luke Hvinden, who shot a 25/25 on Sept. 16, and Andrew Ramsey who shot a 25/25 on Sunday.
During the event, Slagle talked in detail about the athletes in the league and how many had joined this year; about what the league is about and what they do; she pointed out the score sheet and said 44 shooters could qualify for varsity if they continue to shoot the way they did in their first week; and she introduced and pointed out different people and said the league would not be where it is had she not had the help from volunteers and coaches.
Slagle was proud.
“It’s been a successful start to the season,” she said, nodding and smiling before explaining how the sport works.
Slagle said overall the progress of the league over the last three years has exceeded expectations.
She helped start the program in 2018 after she retired and now with the help of coaches and volunteers, she said that is what makes the league so successful.
This season is a little different, however.
Because of COVID-19 the league, which is a part of the USA Clay Target League, is operating under a modified season.
The big takeaway about the modified season is that the traditional practice or reserve week has been removed from the fall schedule, something that in the past makes a difference, Slagle said.
But Slagle said the modified season has not affected students’ ability or willingness to compete and it has not affected their respect for the sport and their understanding for gun safety (which, she said, always comes first).
And she said seeing everyone compete is just awesome.
“It tickles me to death to see kids show up, regardless of weather,” Slagle said, looking out at the students on the shooting line.
As the season continues and as the years go on, there are still goals that Slagle and the league want to achieve. Goals like finishing out the season, building a fourth house (the box where the targets shoot out from) on the range and competing in the state tournament in the spring.
Slagle also mentioned the possibility of starting a clinic for sixth graders as a way to get them ready and initiate them into the team by the time they are in seventh grade.
But for now, the league will continue to shoot for score, students will get to letter in a sport they love, coaches will continue to give their advice and guidance and the parents and many volunteers will continue to offer their support to Slagle and the entire WHS Coyote Clay Target League.