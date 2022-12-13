The Coyote Clay Target League's season has come to an end and is still the largest league in the nation. The team is coached by Peggy Slagle who is also the Head Coach of the Williston State College Teton Trap Team.
"We have 132 total athletes with 216 athletes shooting three disciplines each week," Slagle said. "The disciplines are Trap, Sporting Clays and 5 Stand. To break that down, we shoot 10,800 shotgun shells each week and 10,800 clay targets."
Because of the program's growth, the League has started the process of constructing a trap range, clubhouse and a skeet/trap combo field to fit the growing number of athletes joining the league.
The League has gotten full support from the USA Clay Target League to build the range. President Jon Nelson said that the range will provide the Coyotes with a safe and professional venue for attracting more participants, a positive economic impact to Williston and the state of North Dakota, will assist the North Dakota Game and Fish with their wildlife conservation efforts and R3 strategic plan and help keep the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts.
"The success of this program would not be possible without the coaches and volunteers who spend endless hours each week coaching, fundraising, volunteering and doing whatever it takes to help these athletes become successful," Slagle said.
As a team, the Coyotes placed first in Trap; scoring 18,048.50 points. This put the team 3,000 points ahead of the second place team. They were also selected first in the nation in Sporting Clays; scoring 3,389,50 points, and in 5 Stand scoring 1,1019.50 points.
The Coyote Clay Target League brought home many Top Conference Awards for the season including:
5 Stand (Female)
First Place - Sydney Hinck
Second Place - Jackalynn Hinck
Third Place- McKayla Stiyer
Sporting Clays (Female)
First Place - Sydney Hinck
Second Place - Jackalynn Hinck
Sporting Clays (Male)
First Place - Jake Ceynar
Second Place - Jaxon Alvarado Third Place - Macrae Martinez
Trap (Male)
Second Place Tie - Jake Ceynar and Clay Ceynar
For more information about the Coyote Clay Target League and their current developments and projects, contact Slagle at 701-770-0606 or via email pslagle@nemont.net. Slagle also encourages interested parties to visit the League's Facebook page.