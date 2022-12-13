All Team Williston Coyote Clay Target League 2022
Peggy Slagle

The Coyote Clay Target League's season has come to an end and is still the largest league in the nation. The team is coached by Peggy Slagle who is also the Head Coach of the Williston State College Teton Trap Team. 

"We have 132 total athletes with 216 athletes shooting three disciplines each week," Slagle said. "The disciplines are Trap, Sporting Clays and 5 Stand. To break that down, we shoot 10,800 shotgun shells each week and 10,800 clay targets." 

