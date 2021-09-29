Penny Slagle (left), the head coach for the Coyote Clay Target League, poses for a photo with Jeff Garaas and Heidi Guetzkow of First State Bank & Trust of Williston after the bank donated $25K to the league. The money will help fund construction efforts for a new and improved trap range.
The Coyote Clay Target League received a $25,000 donation from First State Bank & Trust of Williston to help fund the construction of the league’s new trap range.
To be specific, the money will go toward things like new trap houses for the league members to use.
Penny Slagle, the head coach for the league, said she and the league as a whole can’t thank First State Bank enough for the donation.
“It is just so awesome to have them step up and support programs such as this for our youth,” Slagle said.
She said the Clay Target League is the fastest growing activity in the country for boys and girls in grades six through 12.
“Our Coyote league has more than tripled in size in Trap, Sporting Clays and 5 Stand plus we have the largest membership in the state,” Slagle said.
Construction at Painted Woods started this fall, and after the League finishes their fall season, Slagle said they will continue their fund drive to help toward their goal.
And that goal, she said, is to build a trap range that Williston and the surrounding community will be proud of.
“We are always pleased to have the opportunity to better the experiences of the students in our communities, in this case the Coyote Clay Target League,” said Heidi Guetzkow, the marketing officer for First State Bank. “We look forward to seeing the progress of the new trap houses and shooting range at Painted Woods and hope that these improvements benefit the Coyote Clay Target League members for years to come.”