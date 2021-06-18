The Williston Coyote Clay Target League received a $10,000 donation from Edgar M. Boyd Post 37.
Jon Nelson, the third Vice President of Post 37, presented the check to Penny Slagle, the head coach for the league, on June 16.
“This donation given to us was such a pleasant surprise and could not have come at a better time for us,” Slagle said. “With the relocation of the range, our league has a great deal of work ahead of us plus the expenses for rebuilding an entire range.”
Additionally, Slagle said the money will help immensely and is a great start to the team’s fundraising efforts.
Slagle said the American Legion is the number one supporter of the Coyote Clay Target League and has been since its creation in 2018.
Also, this isn’t the first donation the Legion gave.
Earlier this year, Slagle said they also received a $3,000 donation from the Legion.
“Edgar M Boyd Post 37 has always been a large supporter of youth activities in our community,” Nelson said. “We believe that our youth are our future, so we try to support programs that build confidence and discipline. The Coyote Clay Target League is one of those programs."
Nelson said the post wanted to help after hearing about the challenges the team faced like equipment needs and moving to a new home.
“The American Legion loves this program and wants to do everything we can to help it succeed,” he said.
Slagle said support from organizations such as the American Legion and others is not only appreciated but needed to continue to build the program.
“With a fund drive in the works we would like to ask anyone willing to donate to the Coyote Clay Target League and help us continue to grow and provide our youth with a lifetime activity including safety, fun and marksmanship,” Slagle said.
The league currently has 120 athletes from schools across the area who participate in three disciplines—trap, sporting clays and five-stand.
They are also one of the largest teams in their conference and on Sunday, June 20, they will be sending 43 athletes to the State Trap Shoot in Horace, North Dakota.