The Coyote Clay Target League sent seven members to the National Championship in Michigan, and over the three-day event they earned several accolades.
Taylor Riehl, Anna Glick, Brenan Kirk, Carter Pitcher, Jackson Moe, Peyton Hanson and Jaxson Alvarado represented Williston.
The tournament started on July 9 with 170 teams competing from all over the state.
Then, after placing 65th out of 80 other qualifying teams, the Coyotes advanced to the team championship round on Sunday, July 11.
They qualified when they shot 93-93-91-88-85 for a total of 449 points.
Also on July 9, Kirk and Moe shot a 25 out of 25.
On July 10, Pitcher shot a 25 out of 25 and qualified for the individual championship round.
A total of 406 student athletes from around the nation competed in the final round on July 11.
And the team went on to place 69th overall and had a team total of 882 points.
Additionally, Kirk and Riehl earned patches. Riehl shot 50 out of 50 and earned a patch and Kirk shot 25 out of 25.
Pitcher placed 354th out of 406 athletes competing individually.
He shot a 95 on day one and an 89 on day two for a total of 104.
Other notes:
- Calhoun High School, out of Hardin, IL, placed first for the team championship with a team total of 969 points.
- Landon Sievers from Calhoun High School also placed first overall for the individual round after shooting 200 overall (over a two-day period) and 28 in a shoot-off for first.
- South Prairie High School, out of Minot, placed 10th (the first squad did, their second squad placed 53rd overall).
- Two other North Dakota high schools attended the tournament. They were Valley City High School out of Valley City and Berthold-North Shore-Plaza High School (Lewis and Clark), which is a co-op out of Ward County.