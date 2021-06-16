The Coyote Clay Target League placed second in the Best in the West Shoot in Minot on Saturday, June 12.
They finished the shoot with 479 points, only four points behind South Prairie, the first place team and the current state champion in trap shooting.
The team was one of 18 across the state that attended the shoot. Additionally, there were a total of 237 athletes competing, with the Coyotes sending 35.
The top five shooters from the team were Clay Ceynar, who shot 98 out of 100 overall, Brenan Kirk, who shot 96 out of 100 overall, then AJ Lawson, Jake Ceynar and Carter Pitcher each shot 95 out of 100 overall.
Each athlete shot four rounds that each had 25 targets or traps.
For individual shooters, Clay placed second overall with his score of 98. During his second and final rounds, he had two perfect scores (25 out of 25). During his first and third rounds he shot 24 out of 25.
Kirk placed eighth overall with his score of 96. During his rounds he shot 24 out of 25, 24 out of 25, 23 out of 25 and 25 out of 25.
However, Jake, though he was the fourth highest scorer on the team, shot a perfect 50 out of 50 after hitting 25 out of 25 his first and second rounds.
Each of the top five scorers for the team shot at least one perfect round, and in addition to those members Dylan Hoglund shot two perfect rounds and Taylor Riehl one shot perfect round.
Penny Slagle, the head coach for the league, said Saturday was a great day for her athletes and everyone shot well.
“To come this close to South Prairie was awesome as they are the power house across the state,” Slagle said.
Now, the Coyotes prepare for the state trap tournament.
They will head to Horace, North Dakota on Sunday, June 20 for the tournament and will be taking 43 athletes.