The Coyote Clay Target League, after three years of being in existence and with 198 current members, is officially the largest team in all of the United States.
John Nelson, the president of the USA Clay Target League, confirmed this in an email to Penny Slagle, the head coach for the league.
"It's just really an honor and such a compliment to our league to receive a letter from the president of the USA Clay Target League," Slagle said. "It proves, once again, how Williston pulls together for the youth."
Slagle said she knew that the league was the largest in the state, but finding out that it's the largest in the country came as a surprise.
And, she said she never imagined the league would grow as fast as it did.
When the league first started in 2018, there were only 34 members.
That number has since grown, and this year the league has 198 members. In all, 88 members shoot trap, 48 are in 5-stand and 62 are in sporting clays.
And the members are kids from Williston, Watford City, Ray, Alexander, Trenton and even Crane, Montana.
"It's just not the Williston area, it's a community. If there is not a league in your area you can shoot with ours," Slagle said.
However, she said she can't take credit for the success the league has garnered.
"It's not me, it's our entire league that has done this," Slagle said thanking her coaches, the parents and other volunteers who helped the team grow. "I am just a name on the paper. I do not deserve the credit for all of this. I have great people working with me."
Slagle said the people who do work to help make the team great do so because they want to see the kids succeed in something they love.
"We don't get paid to do any of this, it's all donated time and when you see the success of this program take off it's worth every minute of time," she said. "It gives me goosebumps."
As of right now, the league including volunteers, coaches and parents are continuing to work on fundraising efforts to help build a new range.
In recent months, the league has received several donations including one recent $25K donation from First State Bank & Trust of Williston.
Slagle said all the money is going to go to making sure they have the best range possible for the kids who compete and even the nicest range in the country.
"Our fundraising is going well. Right now we plan on doing some of the dirt work and depending upon on the funding comes in, and we also applied to other grants, we will build as we go," Slagle said.
Currently, she said they are looking at building eight new trap houses and each trap house will cost between $25-28K. And that's just the beginning.
"It's going to take a lot of money but anybody who wants to invest we appreciate it," Slagle said.