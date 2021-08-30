The Coyote Clay Target League held its annual clinic Aug. 28.

Thirty-five new and some current athletes participated in the day-long clinic at the Painted Woods Sporting Range.

Head Coach Penny Slagle said the clinic taught fundamentals for the league’s three disciplines—Trap, 5-Stand and Sporting Clays.

She also said athletes were taught how to properly clean their gun and learned about some friendly shooting competition.

If anyone is interested in becoming a member of the league, Slagle said registration for all the disciplines is still open until Sept. 7.

She said anyone wishing to join should contact her at 701-770-0606.

Just as a reminder, students must have their hunter education since it is required before registering.

