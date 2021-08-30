Coyote Clay Target League holds annual clinic for new, returning members By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Aug 30, 2021 Aug 30, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 2 Members of the Coyote Clay Target League aim down the range during an annual clinic on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Painted Woods Sporting Range. Submitted Photo Members of the Coyote Clay Target League pose for a photo during an annual clinic on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Painted Woods Sporting Range. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Coyote Clay Target League held its annual clinic Aug. 28.Thirty-five new and some current athletes participated in the day-long clinic at the Painted Woods Sporting Range.Head Coach Penny Slagle said the clinic taught fundamentals for the league’s three disciplines—Trap, 5-Stand and Sporting Clays.She also said athletes were taught how to properly clean their gun and learned about some friendly shooting competition.If anyone is interested in becoming a member of the league, Slagle said registration for all the disciplines is still open until Sept. 7.She said anyone wishing to join should contact her at 701-770-0606.Just as a reminder, students must have their hunter education since it is required before registering. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Penny Slagle Athlete Clinic Sport Hunting Coyote Clay Target League League Fundamentals Gun Load comments MOST POPULAR Williston Square hopes to attract more business as project continues CHI St. Alexius Health Williston makes updates to visitation, COVID testing due to increase in positive cases Teresa Lynn Ackerson, 49 Police: Man threatened, shot at another person Friends, family hope billboard will help locate woman who went missing in 1981 Angie Jacobson, 56 Williston Basin International Airport prepares for Sun Country Airline's arrival as passenger boardings continue to increase Victim's family objects to probation for woman who pleaded guilty to sex with boy Conclusions on OSHA’s Newest COVID-19 Worker Protection Guidelines Highway Patrol, Minot PD recognize resident for their role in locating at-risk individual Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back