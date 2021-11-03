The Coyote Clay Target League finished an incredible fall season on Saturday and in the process made even more history.
The League finished first in the state for trap shooting, and first in the nation for sporting clays and 5-stand.
For reference, the League participates in the North Dakota High School Clay Target League for trap shooting and in the USA High School Clay Target League for sporting clays and 5-stand because there aren’t enough schools in North Dakota participating in those two disciplines.
This is all in addition to being the largest team in the state and in the country, something that also happened this fall season.
“I would say we had a very successful season, and I am so proud of all the athletes for doing their part of making all this happen,” said head coach Penny Slagle in an email from Nov. 2.
The Breakdown
The Coyote Clay Target League is in Conference 6 in the North Dakota High School Clay Target League.
This fall for trap shooting, Williston finished first in Confernence 6 with 19,528 total points.
Individually, Clay Ceynar had the third highest season average for boys trap shooting.
His season average was 23.7.
Once again, the Coyote Clay Target League was one of three North Dakota high school teams that were assigned to the National Conferences created for states that had limited teams.
So in sporting clays and 5-stand, the Coyote Clay Target League is in Conference 2.
And the Coyotes wiped the board clean in their conference for individual season averages for the boys.
Andrew Ramsey, Traceson Martinez and Jaxon Alvarado placed first, second and third respectively in the conference for the highest season average for sporting clays.
Ramsey’s average was 45.6, Martinez’s average was 44.8 and Alvarado’s average was 43.6.
But the boys weren’t alone.
Sydney Hinck had the second highest average for the girls, finishing with a 35.4 average in the nation.
And just like in trap, the Coyotes placed first in their conference for sporting clays.
The Coyotes also finished first in their conference for 5-stand.
Hinck also had the highest season average overall (out of all the other conferences) for the girls in the nation finishing with an 18.5 average.
Once again, the Coyotes dominated the leaderboards.
Alvarado ranked first for the highest season average in Conference 2, Jake Ceynar was second and Martinez was third.
Hinck was first in the conference for the girls and McKayla Stiyer was third.
“Thank you to all the coaches and administrative help for spending the last 7 plus weeks at the range away from family and giving up your time for these kids,” Slagle said. “It has paid off and I know we all say it is worth it just to see these kids improve and love the sport.”
In Sunday’s edition of The Williston Herald, we will publish the end of the season results for the entire league as submitted by Slagle.
In other news, the League will be having an awards night on Nov. 16 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Middle School Commons.