The Williston Coyote Clay Target League made big waves this past week after it ended its fall 2020 season on a high note.
The Coyotes finished first in their conference overall and second in their conference for Five Stand and Sporting Clays.
Additionally, Taylor Riehl had the third highest male individual season average for the Coyotes’ conference.
Riehl had a 22.9 season average placing third in 1A-Conference 5. Jordan Peterson from Oak Grove Lutheran High School was in first place with a 23.6 season average, and Jesse Peterson was second with a 23.5 season average.
This is the first year the Coyotes added two new disciplines for its athletes to compete in addition to shooting Trap, and in all the Coyotes participated in Sporting Clays (19 athletes participated), Five Stand (11 athletes participated) and Trap.
For Sporting Clays, Traceson Martinez and Andrew Ramsey lead the way for the Coyotes shooting an average of 78 percent (each) this season. Meanwhile Payton Hanson and Dolan Nelson shot 77 percent (each).
Martinez was also the leader in 5 stand, shooting 74 percent. Clay Ceynar shot 70 percent, Vincent Finsaas shot 68 percent and AJ Sharp shot 67 percent this season for Five Stand.
Penny Slagle, the head coach for the trap league, said these two disciplines are not easy to shoot.
“So with scores like these our first year —- we are beyond pleased and proud of these athletes,” she said.
The Coyotes are part of the North Dakota State High School Clay Target League.
The state league completed its 2020 fall season Nov. 22 with the release of the season’s final standings and awards list.
This fall nearly 600 athletes from 26 teams registered to compete in the annual fall program, according to a press release from the league.
“The league congratulates the top student athletes this season, and thanks all of the coaches and parents that worked hard to ensure that students had the opportunity to participate this fall,” said John Nelson, President of the North Dakota State High School Clay Target League. “It shows the dedication and determination of the hundreds of coaches and volunteers that donate their time and experience into setting up and managing their local schools’ teams during these remarkable times”
The North Dakota State High School Clay Target League is a member of the USA Clay Target League, the nation’s largest youth clay target shooting sport program with over 35,000 athletes in 2019.
The league offers Trap, Skeet, Sporting Clays, and 5-Stand leagues to secondary and postsecondary schools across the country.
The league is the only 100% school-approved clay target shooting sport program in America.
Athletes earn True Team scoring points as determined by their performance and ranking against all athlete scores within their team’s conference.
The team score and overall standing are calculated by adding the earned points from qualifying athletes and posted on the League's website.