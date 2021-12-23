The Williston High School boys wrestling team lost two incredibly tough matches to two incredibly tough teams on Dec. 20.
However, they also picked up a great win over Jamestown on Dec. 17 and placed 11th at the Valley City Holiday Tournament on Dec. 18.
Meanwhile, the girls wrestling team won 9-0 over Jamestown on Dec. 17 and placed third at the Valley City tourney.
The Coyotes enter winter break with six competitions under their belt and have gained tons of experience from each match, invite and tournament.
Here's a look at how the Coyotes did on Dec. 17 and Dec. 20. The results are from the WDA website and only list how the Coyotes competed against Jamestown and Legacy.
Dec. 17 vs. Jamestown
The Coyotes defeated the Blue Jays 40-36 on Dec. 17.
In total, seven Coyotes (Kellan Larson, Aaron Morris, Kaleb Minton, Michael Vigness, Micah Larson, Korbyn Draper and Landon Riley) won in their respective weight divisions.
These are the results from the match according to the WDA website:
- 106: Kellan Larson, W, over AJ Matzke by pin, 3:31
- 113: Aaron Morris, W, over Lucas Schlepuetz by 11-3 major decision 120: Pete Rasmussen, J, won by forfeit 126: Wyatt Hansen, W, over Sam Schlepuetz by 5-3 decision
- 138: Aden Braun, J, over Wade Isom by pin, 5:45
- 145: Kaleb Minton, W, over Eric Chea by pin, 1:00
- 152: Michael Vigness, W, over Issac Ros- tenbach by pin, 2:45
- 160: Micah Larson, W, over Adyn Eckart by pin, 4:37
- 170: Jackson Walters, J, over NA by pin, 1:29
- 182: Preston Gall, J, won by forfeit
- 195: Korbyn Draper, W, over Eric Levin by pin, 2:26
- 220: Landon Riley, W, over Bo Nelson by 9-4 decision
- 285: Dalton Darby, J, won by forfeit
Dec. 20 vs. Legacy
The Coyotes lost 48-29 against Legacy on Dec. 20 in Williston.
Six Williston wrestlers won. Those six were Kellan Larson, Wyatt Hansen, Kaleb Minton, Cutter Jones, Korbyn Draper and Landon Riley.
These are the results from the match according to the WDA website:
- 106: Kellan Larson, W, won by forfeit 113: Nicolas Enzminger, L, over Aaron Morris by pin, 1:10
- 120: Joey Enzminger, L, over Cayden Fol- son by pin, 1:21
- 126: Jesse Thompson, L, over Jack Coles by pin, 1:48
- 132: Wyatt Hansen, W, over Yusuf Jama by technical fall, 4:42
- 138: Cannon Bertch, L, over Hunter Norpel by pin, :25
- 145: Kaleb Minton, W, over Caden Eck- roth by pin, :58
- 152: Cutter Jones, W, over Tim Kadrmas by 9-3 decision
- 160: Draken Stugelemeyer, L, over Micah Larson by pin, 5:25
- 170: Weston Snyder, L, over Colton Adams by pin, 5:58
- 182: Hayden Stymeist, L, over Dante Novembre by pin, 2:57
- 195: Korbyn Draper, W, over Ethan Mitchell by 4-1 decison
- 220: Landon Riley, W, over Koby Erhardt by pin, 2:50
- 285: Treyson Renken, L, won by forfeit
Girls Wrestling
The Lady Coyotes also racked up wins of their own over the weekend.
In Jamestown Williston won 9-0.
In the 145 weight class, Katelyn Koleness won over Jamestown's Gabby Roman by a 10-7 decision.
In the 155 weight class, Elizabeth Greco pinned Jamestown's Alexis Erickson 22 seconds into the match.
Williston girls also competed at the Valley City Holiday Tournament and placed third overall.
Greco was first in her weight division while Koleness was second.
Jamestown and Williston were the only WDA teams competing and Jamestown ended up placing first.
The Coyotes return to the mat after winter break on Jan. 6 when they travel to Mandan for duals.
Then on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 they will be in Bismarck for a tournament.