On Tuesday, Feb. 25, both Williston varsity basketball clubs played their regular-season finale at Watford City. While the WHS boys team fell to the Wolves, 62-54, the Coyote girls earned their first victory over Watford City this season, beating the Wolves 55-52 at the Rough Rider Center.
In the boys matchup, La-vores Monroe of Watford City led all scorers with 24 points, and Jorn Everson of Williston posted a team-high 14. Wil Olson chipped in with 12 points in the Coyote loss. Both WHS teams end the 2019-2020 campaign with matching overall records of 6-15.
Up next for the Williston boys team, they will host Turtle Mountain Community in the WDA play-in game at Jon Cole Gymnasium on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. Williston has won their two previous matchups with Turtle Mountain this year.
For the Coyote girls, they will head back to Watford City for their play-in contest with the Wolves, which will also take place on Friday at 7. Williston has lost two of their previous three games against Watford City this season.