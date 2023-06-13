WHS Boys golf 23
Shannon fires his second shot on hole nine during the Class A Boys State Golf Tournament. 
 Christopher Dick

The WHS Boys Golf team had a good spring and showed much improvement through the bulk of the season. The varsity team stroke average in 2022 was 361 shots per tournament.

The scoring average for the team improved greatly in 2023 and the team finished with a 337 scoring average to finish seventh overall in the WDA regular season. Shooting just under this average at regionals would have qualified the team for the State Tournament in Dickinson.



Tags

Load comments