The WHS Boys Golf team had a good spring and showed much improvement through the bulk of the season. The varsity team stroke average in 2022 was 361 shots per tournament.
The scoring average for the team improved greatly in 2023 and the team finished with a 337 scoring average to finish seventh overall in the WDA regular season. Shooting just under this average at regionals would have qualified the team for the State Tournament in Dickinson.
Unfortunately, the boys had their worst tournament performance of the season shooting 351
during WDA at Heart River Golf Course in Dickinson. This performance put them in a 9 th place finish that day, three places out of a state qualifying position. Despite the disappointing finish, the overall season and improvement everyone showed was very positive.
“This golf team is extremely young. The experience they gained this season and improvement shown points to a bright next few seasons for Coyotes boys golf." Head Coach of Williston High School Boys Golf Christopher Dick said.
Kane Shannon had a steady season and paced the boys this season in the number two position behind Evan Fisher. Kane was the lone qualifier from Williston for the state tournament. Kane qualified by shooting an 80 at an individual qualifying event in Jamestown earlier in the season.
Kane competed June 6 and 7 at the State Tournament hosted by Dickinson at Heart River Golf Course. Kane gained experience as an eighth grader competing at the State Tournament in Fargo in 2022. He looked to build on this previous experience and improve his scores from last year’s tournament.
Great weather settled in for the state tournament with temperatures in the mid to high 80s and relatively calm winds.
Kane got off to a steady start the first day beginning on hole 10. He opened his round with 3 pars in the first 4 holes, had a little stumble with back to back double bogeys, but rebounded to shoot an opening nine 42. He followed that up with a steady back nine, again shooting 42, for a combined 18 hole score of 84. His day one score bested last year’s state tournament opening round by 10 shots.
Kane looked to build off his opening round 84 and move up the leaderboard. Unfortunately, he didn’t have his best ball striking on day two and could never get any sustained momentum going. He stayed battling to the end and carded a 91.
Despite some personal disappointment, he bested his day two state tournament score from last year by six shots and finished his overall tournament 16 shots lower than last year.
“This score was right in line with the overall scoring improvement Kane showed throughout the season. He lowered his scoring average in 2023 by 11.6 shots. This is huge improvement in one year’s time." Dick said
This type of scoring improvement was reflected throughout the varsity lineup this year from top to bottom. With continued hard work and dedication in the off season, good things are in store for this young team in the coming years.
The boys will wrap up the season with a fun scramble event hosted by the Links of ND. After the scramble, they will enjoy a season ending barbecue where varsity letters and season awards will be handed out.
The West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs repeated as State Tournament Champions with a combined two day score of 579. Nate Peyerl of Sheyenne capped an impressive high school golf career notching back to back individual championship titles. He fired an impressive five under par 139 to win the tournament by five shots.
Zach Skarperud of Fargo Shanley finished second with 144 and Andrew Wilhelm of WF Sheyenne finished in third at 145. The west was represented well with Bismarck Century finishing in third place and Jamestown wrapping up a fourth place finish.
Parker Beck, an eighth grader at Bismarck Century, was the lowest west finisher. He finished in seven place firing a 151 over two days.