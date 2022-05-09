WHS BASEBALL 2022

The 2021-2022 Williston High School baseball team.

 Photo courtesy of the NDHSAA

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Williston High School baseball team recently lost two close, high-scoring games as part of a doubleheader against Dickinson.

On Friday, May 6, the Coyotes lost the two games by scores of 7-5 and 11-8. Williston wasn’t able to pull out a win, but the Coyotes played well and stayed close in both.

The Coyote bats were alive and well in the doubleheader, as the batting was a highlight and a main takeaway for the team moving forward.

Williston’s loss in the first game was a bit of a heartbreaker. All statistics and scores referenced are from the Western Dakota Association website.

The Coyotes trailed 3-0 after the top of the third inning but quickly turned things around with a four-run bottom half.

After taking the 4-3 lead in the third, Dickinson took a 5-4 lead with two runs in the top of the fifth inning, and in the bottom half, Williston scored one run to tie the game at five.

Both teams were held scoreless until the top of the seventh, when Dickinson knocked in two runs for the 7-5 lead. The Coyotes weren’t able to respond in the bottom half of the inning.

Some of the standouts for Williston in the game were Carter Bakken, who led the team with two hits, and Tyler Tamez, who led the team with two runs batted in.

The second game of the doubleheader was also close for the most part, but Dickinson excelled in the second half of the game and built a lead that was too big for the Coyotes to come back.

The game was tied 3-3 after three innings, but in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, Dickinson scored a combined eight runs to take a commanding 11-3 lead.

In those same innings, Williston scored one run in each, and in the bottom of the seventh, the Coyotes scored two more runs, but they couldn’t complete the comeback.

Ryan Erickson led the team with three hits, and Kadin Finders and Tamez each had two RBIs to lead the team.

Dickinson is one of the tougher teams in the WDA, sitting at 14-2 overall and 9-1 in WDA play, so the fact that Williston stuck with the Midgets throughout both games is still a good sign.

Williston now sits at 5-9 overall and 2-6 in conference play, but the Coyotes are still dangerous. All six conference losses were by three runs or less, and three of those losses were by one run.

The next action for the Coyotes is on Tuesday, May 10, when they face Watford City.



Tags

Load comments