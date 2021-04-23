The Williston High School baseball team picked up a pair of wins on Wednesday, April 21 at home, taking down Bismarck High School in both games of a doubleheader.
In the first game of the doubleheader, the Coyotes used a big fourth inning to defeat the Demons 4-2, and in the second game, Williston’s pitching and defense played great and held Bismarck scoreless in a win.
Both teams scored early in the first game, ending the first frame with a 1-1 tie.
Until the fourth inning, neither team got much going, and Bismarck actually held a hit advantage over Williston.
In the bottom of the fourth, though, junior Tyler Tamez led off the frame with a walk for Williston and got things going.
Junior Huntor Mapes was up next, and Tamez wasted no time stealing second base. With Tamez on second, Mapes hit an infield single, advancing Tamez to third. Mapes then stole second himself, putting two runs in scoring position for sophomore Kadin Finders.
Finders worked the count and was able to hit a nice single through the right side of the infield, scoring both Tamez and Mapes to give Williston a 3-1 lead.
Finders worked his way into scoring position after stealing second base, with senior Kyle Mischke up to bat. Mischke was able to draw a walk and get to first.
Ashton Collings, a junior, stepped up to the plate next, and during his at-bat, Finders stole third base. Collings drew a walk of his own to load the bases and give Williston a great chance to blow the game wide open.
Senior Grant Cymbaluk was up next, and during his at-bat, a wild pitch allowed Finders to score and Mischke and Collings to move up a base. Williston then led 4-1.
Cymbaluk walked as well, loading the bases once again. At that point, the Coyotes only had one out still, but they ended up leaving the bases full.
Despite not being able to score any more runs, the damage Williston did was enough for the lead and the win.
Bismarck did score once more in the sixth inning, and the Demons ended the game with a 5-3 hits advantage over Williston. The Coyotes, though, capitalized at the right time.
On top of that, Collings had a great game on the mound, getting the start for Williston and holding Bismarck to a low amount of success.
In the second game, the Coyotes’ bats exploded even more as they won 10-0.
Collings and Cymbaluk each had three runs batted in to lead Williston. Mischke, Finders, junior Chase Brannin and junior Alex Ewert each had one RBI as well.
On the mound, sophomore Riley Erickson pitched all five innings, allowing just three hits and one walk in the shutout win. He also struck out three batters.