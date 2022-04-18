The Williston High School baseball team is off to a good start this season, and the Coyotes are looking to keep the momentum going.
Williston is now in the middle of the season, so games are becoming ever more important. Here’s a look at the Coyotes’ upcoming schedule, which will be big for them to compete well and get some wins.
Due to the weather recently, games have been canceled or postponed quite a bit. Williston was supposed to face Bismarck Century on Tuesday, April 19, but that game has been postponed, according to the Western Dakota Association website.
Instead of that game, the Coyotes will rather get an extended break between games. According to the WDA website, Williston’s next game isn’t until April 26.
On Tuesday, April 26, Williston will travel to face Minot, a team the Coyotes defeated 4-3 earlier this season.
After the game on the 26, the Coyotes will be back to regular action.
Just two days later, on Thursday, April 28, the Coyotes will hit the road to face Dickinson, and on Friday, April 29, the Coyotes will host Watford City.
Once that busy week of games wraps up, Williston will still have six more games before the regular season ends.
The postseason will start on May 23 with play-in games for the Regional Tournament, and on May 26, the tournament will begin.
The state tournament is slated to start on June 2.
Here is an updated look at the Coyotes’ roster, including each players’ number and position, according to the North Dakota High School Activities Association website.