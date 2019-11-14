“I want to play somewhere that is warm.”
When asked where he would like to continue his baseball career after high school, WHS standout shortstop and pitcher Garret Hill told the Williston Herald he would like to play in a warm climate following the Coyotes’ state tournament appearance back in June.
As it turned out, Hill officially signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball pursuits at North Dakota State University. Meeting with members of the media at the campus of Williston High School for a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 14, Hill discussed what led to his change of heart to remain in state.
“I always wanted to go somewhere south, but after really looking at it, and going to Arizona for recruiting trips, then when I went to NDSU, I just kind of fell in love with the atmosphere,” Hill stated. “I was in the Phoenix area just looking around and trying to find the right fit, but NDSU was where I wanted to be.”
In addition, the soft spoken baseball talent was very thankful for the support he has received from his parents, David and Kirsten, as well as the Coyote baseball program, particularly 2019 WDA Coach of the Year Aaron Finders, for molding him into the player he is today. Hill said that reaching his full potential on the baseball diamond would not have been possible without those key figures behind the scenes.
“I’m lucky to still be playing baseball, because if it weren’t for my mom, I would have given up. My parents have been there every step of the way and they’ve done pretty much everything you could imagine,” Hill added. “And all my coaches have really helped me because I was really raw when I came in, and didn’t really know much. They brought me into the weight room and worked with me every day.”
Capturing all-state honors as a junior and helping Williston to a fifth place finish in the 2019 state tournament, Hill was key player on a Coyote baseball team that won a remarkable 21 games in a row en route to WDA West Regional crown in 2019. Heading into his final year this spring at WHS, the infield and pitching standout says his main objective is to simply keep winning.
“When you are winning, baseball is fun. And hopefully, we can win a state title this season,” Hill continued.