The Williston High School baseball team lost both games of a doubleheader against Bismarck St. Mary’s on Tuesday, May 4, but the Coyotes played well and were competitive in both games.
Saint Mary’s won the first game 9-4, and in the second game, St. Mary’s won 9-5.
Despite the loss, the Coyotes were able to do a bit better in the second game, keeping St. Mary’s closer.
St. Mary’s jumped out to a nice lead to start the game, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning.
Both teams stayed quiet for a bit after that, but the fourth inning was where both teams scored the most.
St. Mary’s scored five runs in the fourth inning, which is the big reason they were able to secure the win.
Williston answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, which would have given the Coyotes the lead had St. Mary’s not scored.
With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Kyle Mischke got things started for the Coyotes. He reached first on an error, and he didn’t even have to do any work once he reached.
Carter Bakken took care of everything, hitting a triple on a fly ball to center to bring Mischke all the way around from first.
Chase Brannin came up next, hitting a single into left field to score Bakken, making the score 8-2 now, still in St. Mary’s favor. After that, Kadin Finders singled on a line drive, putting runners on second and first for the Coyotes.
Christian Combs came up to bat next and reached first on a fielder’s choice. Finders was out at second base, but Brannin advanced to third.
Tyler Tamez pinch ran for Combs, and with two outs and runners at the corners, Grant Cymbaluk delivered, doubling on a line drive to center field and scoring Brannin and Tamez, making the score 8-4.
In the bottom of the fifth, WIlliston scored its fifth run when Bakken hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Derek Lee, who reached earlier after drawing a walk.
Bakken and Cymbaluk led the team with two runs batted in each, and Brannin also had an RBI.
Bakken, Cymbaluk, Finders, Brannin and Combs all had one hit each as well.
In the first game, St. Mary’s had a big first inning (six runs) that gave it all it needed for the win.
Williston scored one run in the first inning, when Cymbaluk hit a sacrifice fly to left field and scored Mischke.
The Coyotes also scored three runs in the sixth inning. Their runs came when Finders doubled on a line drive to left field to drive in Cymbaluk, Brannin singled to drive in Tamez and Alex Ewert hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Finders.
In the first game, Cymbaluk, Finders, Brannin and Ewert finished with RBIs, Mischke led the team with three hits, Finders and Brannin each had two hits and Bakken, Cymbaluk, Tamez and Ashton Collings each had one hit.