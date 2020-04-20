As of Monday, April 20, the Williston Coyotes baseball team and the Bismarck Century softball team each share the top spot on a wdasports.org poll question asking which WDA champion from last spring has the best chance to repeat this season.
Out of a total of 67 votes, Williston and Century account for 14 votes apiece, or 21 percent of the total number of registered votes. While the Coyotes ended the 2019 campaign with a record of 28-4 and a fifth place finish at state, the Patriots went 27-8 overall and placed fourth at state a year ago.
In response, Coyotes head baseball coach Aaron Finders states that he is very proud of his club for earning this recognition as one of the top spring teams in the WDA.
"Our 2019 Coyote Baseball team was very special and had many seniors with large contributions to our success," Finders told the Williston Herald via email. "Also we have some players returning to our team such as Garret Hill, Camdin Miller, Jaxon Meyer, Denver Sheets, Charlie Whitlock, Kyle Mischke, Dale Kjorstad and Rowdy Zealley. We know we have some studs on our varsity roster, and some younger guys that will be ready to play."
Spring and winter sports still on hold
The North Dakota High School Activities Board of Directors met on Tuesday, April 14 via conference call and voted to extend the indefinite suspension of spring sports. Winter basketball state tournaments and fine arts contests also remain suspended indefinitely.
The board will re-evaluate on May 1, with the resumption of all activities to be considered only if a return to in-person K-12 instruction is imminent.