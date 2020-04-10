On Thursday, April 9, Williston High School announced the hiring of Kate Cote as the new varsity girls head volleyball coach.
Cote replaces Rachael Hansana, who resigned from the WHS program after coaching the Coyotes for the past three seasons. This past year, Williston compiled an overall record of 5-27.
Cote, a Williston native and 2009 graduate of WHS, went on the play volleyball at Dickinson State University. There, she earned her bachelor's degree in exercise science. Following her undergraduate work, Cote completed her master's degree in exercise science and health promotions while attending California University of Pennsylvania.
Then in 2015, Cote was hired as the head women’s volleyball coach at Williston State College and coached there for four years. By 2019, the former student-athlete had joined the Coyotes' coaching staff as an assistant. Currently, Cote is working for the Williston ARC as a recreation coordinator.
Meanwhile, WHS activities director David Mieure says the program is very pleased to have someone with strong ties to the Coyotes' program as their next volleyball head coach.
"Being a WHS alum, Kate’s familiarity with our program was very important within our decision," Mieure stated in a press released obtained by the Herald. "I had the opportunity to work with coach Cote at Williston State College and see firsthand what she could do. Kate’s connection to the ARC, as well as the Williston community, will assist her in developing positive relationships with student-athletes of all ages."