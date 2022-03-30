Williston High School has a new varsity head coach for girls basketball.
Cory Fleck, who stepped in as head coach earlier this year when former head coach Rex Causey was let go, will take on the title full time when the team returns to varsity this winter.
The announcement was made Wednesday, March 30.
“We are excited to officially have Cory as our new girls head coach,” said Robert Conley, the activities director at WHS. “His excitement and enthusiasm for the program coupled with his knowledge of the game makes him a great fit.”
Fleck isn’t new coaching. In fact, he was a former head coach for the Lady Coyotes in the early 2000s.
He was hired as head coach for WHS in the summer of 2002 and started his Coyote coaching career that fall.
He coached for three years until February 2005 when he resigned for “a variety of reasons, mainly family” according to a February 16, 2005 article in The Herald.
During his first tenure as head coach he helped the Lady Coyotes make a state appearance with no seniors on the squad.
That’s just one piece of his extensive coaching and academic career. He was also a coach at Williston Trinity Christian School, has hosted several camps, he was a teacher and he was a former principal at Trinity Christian
Additionally, Fleck is a 1992 Williston High graduate and has degrees form the University of North Dakota in 1997 and Minnesota State University-Moorhead in 2001.
“We look forward to seeing our program grow under his leadership,” Conley said.