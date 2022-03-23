In the story title, “WHS Cheer places second in stunt off at state competition,” which was published in the Wednesday, March 23 edition of The Williston Herald, there was an error in the tournament results.
The correct results are as follows:
Time Out Class B
Rugby (210 points)
Stanley (198)
Bishop Ryan (175.5)
South Prairie (175)
May-Port CG (168)
Harvey (152.5)
Time Out Class A
Minot (238)
Dickinson (227.5)
Mandan (211)
Bismarck (209)
Century (208.5)
Legacy (206)
Watford City Varsity (205.5)
Williston (203)
Valley City (183)
Watford City JV (172)
Fargo North (171.5)
Game Day Class B
Rugby (178)
South Prairie (158)
Bishop Ryan (149.5)
Game Day Class A
Minot (226)
Dickinson (214)
Mandan (194.5)
Bismarck (192)
Legacy (189)
Williston (183.5)
Watford City Varsity (182)
West Fargo Sheyenne (170)
Fargo North (168.5)
Watford City JV (164)
Cheer/Dance Class B
Stanley (350)
Bishop Ryan (318.5)
May-Port CG (293
Cheer/Dance Class A
Minot (470)
West Fargo (436.5)
Watford City Varsity (422)
Legacy (389.5)
Century (382.5)
West Fargo Sheyenne (347)
Williston (317)
Fargo North (300.5)
Stunt Group Class B
Rugby Black (163)
Royals-Blue (130.5)
HWC Varsity (112)
Patriette (156.5)
Royals-White (148.5)
Stunt Group Class A
One Last Ride (190)
Coyote Pride (Williston) (174.5)
Minot Gold (172.5)
Minot Maroon (171.5)
CakeEaters (165.5)
Prime Time (160.5)
Wolves (156.5)
All Around Class B
Madilyn Hunting-Stanley (163.5)
Kitara Schark-May-Port CG (153.5)
Slestia Walkup-Bishop Ryan (127.5)
Miyah Harvey-Bishop Ryan (125.5)
Samia Baldwin-Stanley (124)
Serenity Gebhardt-May-Port CG (91.5)
All Around Class A
Isabella Brown-Dickinson (186)
Lely Rivera-Minot (170)
Brynn Wimmers-Century (169.5)
Olivia Luna-Legacy (168.5)
Ashley Richey-Dickinson (166.5)
Aubree Slater-Mandan (165)
Zoe Elhard-West Fargo (163)
Paige Harry-Sheyenne (154)
Grace Bumstead-Watford City (148.5)
Macee Barber-Minot (141.5)
Hannah Ripplinger-Legacy (141)
Bonny Huwe-Williston (140)
Katrina Cysewski-Century (137.5)
Kalysta Quintero-Watford City (127.5)
Emelia Thielman-Fargo North (121)
Trinity Baker-Mandan (107.5)
Morgan Jenner-Valley City (104)
AJ Lawson-Williston (97)
Additionally, Williston did not tie with Minot for second place.