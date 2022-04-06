Purchase Access

There's a correction for a February 4, 2022 article titled, "Wolves honor Joey Arnegard Friday night."

The article should have stated that Arnegard was killed instantly following a head-on collision on Jan. 25. 

The Herald and the reporter deeply regrets the error and apologizes to the family of Joey Arnegard. 



