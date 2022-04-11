The Williston State College baseball team has continued its hot start into conference play.
After an 18-4 start to the season in some non-conference games, the Tetons have since gone 7-1 against conference foes in April.
The latest series that Williston State played in was on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10, and the Tetons won three of four games against Miles Community College.
Williston State played the Saturday doubleheader on the road, but the Tetons hosted the Sunday doubleheader.
On Saturday, the Tetons won one game 7-3 and lost the other game 12-2. On Sunday, Williston State swept the doubleheader with wins of 11-10 and 13-3.
The Tetons’ bats have stayed alive after the 18-4 start to the season, as in this latest conference series, Williston State hit double digit runs twice and averaged 8.25 runs per game.
All statistics and dates referenced are from the Williston State College athletics website.
In particular, the 11-10 win on Sunday was a hard-fought victory for the Tetons, as a close game was decided by a walkoff play.
The game was tied 10-10 at the end of seven innings, forcing an eighth inning of play, but the Tetons were able to close out the win in the bottom half of the inning.
Leading the Tetons at the plate was Logan Warkentin, who had a team-high four runs batted in, which included a home run.
Josh Tibbs, Kevin Paz and Ben Hul each recorded one RBI as well. In the hits department, Brady Miles, Jordan Kelly, Chris Shopbell, Tibbs, Warkentin and Paz each had two hits. Garrett Flaagan and Clayton McAllister each had one hit too.
The Williston lineup has been wreaking havoc so far throughout the early season, and it was a big factor in the Tetons’ wins again this past weekend.
In the 12-2 loss, McAllister recorded both RBIs for the Tetons (including a home run), and in the 7-3 win, Tibbs and Shopbell each had two RBIs to lead the team. Miles led the Tetons with three RBIs in the 13-3 win on Sunday.
After another successful weekend, in which the Tetons won another series, they sit at 25-5 overall, with a 7-1 conference record and a three-game winning streak.
The next games for the Tetons are on Wednesday, April 13, when they will hit the road to take on Dakota College at Bottineau for a doubleheader.