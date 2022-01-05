The Williston Trinity-Alexander Comet-Crusaders girls varsity basketball team defeated Divide County 40-17 on Jan. 3.
The win successfully snapped the losing spell that they were under, and it’s on par with the goals the team has this season.
According to a press release from Williston Trinity Christian, head coach Lance Powell and assistant coach Jordan Foster said they have high hopes for the season.
Last season, the Comet-Crusaders finished third in the district and qualified for regionals.
Eventually, they lost to Divide County.
This year, they’re looking to change that.
The team brings back its top two scorers & team captains—WTCS senior Ellie Haskins and Alexander senior Renee Cross.
Both have started varsity for a few years now and have been around the co-op since its start.
“They do a great job leading by example and pushing their teammates in practice every day to get better,” Foster said in the press release. “Our team is focusing a lot on fundamentals. Things like rebounding, making fundamentally sound passes, not turning the ball over & getting good shots.”
Foster said those are the things that he and Powell stressed over the last three weeks in practice.
Eventually, Foster said the end goal this season is to make it to regionals again.
Monday night’s win was the boost the Comet-Crusaders needed and the few weeks of practice during winter break certainly paid off.
The girls will be able to continue to show off what they learned in several more games this month.
On Jan. 6 they host the Lady Ray Jays in Alexander for a 7:15 p.m. matchup.
They will host White Shield in Williston on Jan. 10 starting at 7 p.m. and they’re back in the gym Jan. 11 when they host Lewis & Clark North Shore-Plaza.
They’re on the road Jan. 14 and 15 when they play Tioga and Ray, respectively.
They’re in New Town on Jan. 20, in Divide County on Jan. 22 and they’re back in Williston on Jan. 24 for a home game against Powers Lake.
To finish off January, they head to Parshall on Jan. 25, Wibaux on Jan. 29 and they’re back in Alexander on Jan. 31 when they host New Town.