Area Class B basketball teams are slowly picking away at their seasons, and so far this week several teams have been playing exceptionally well.
For instance, the Comet-Crusaders are on a roll this week.
The girls defeated White Shield 61-20 on Jan. 10 then they defeated Lewis and Clark North Shore-Plaza 47-24 on Jan. 11.
They will play against Tioga on Jan. 14 and Ray on Jan. 15.
The Tioga High School girls basketball team also picked up a win on Jan. 10. The Lady Pirates defeated Lewis and Clark North Shore-Plaza 58-32.
They will host the Comet Crusaders in Tioga on Jan. 14 then will play Parshall on Jan. 15.
Another team that added wins to its record was the Trenton High School boys basketball team.
The Tigers are on a two-game winning streak after they defeated Mandaree High School 75-36 on Jan. 11.
They will look to continue the streak on Jan. 15 when they play Powers Lake in Ray.
The Ray basketball teams are encountering a dry spell at the moment.
The Lady Ray Jays lost 58-28 against Stanley High School on Jan. 10.
They are looking to end their losing streak when they get a shot at redemption in a Jan. 15 home game against the Comet-Crusaders.
The last time the two teams met on the court, Ray lost by one point (50-49).
The Ray High School boys basketball team lost 69-58 against Kenmare on Jan. 10 and lost 92-46 against Powers Lake on Jan. 11.
They are also hoping to break their losing spell when they host the Mondak Thunder (Grenora/Westby) on Jan. 15.
Also in Class B basketball news, the latest polls were released Monday.
The Class B basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Poll
1. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (16) 5-0 160
2. Kindred 6-1 134
3. North Border 6-0 123
4. Enderlin 5-2 104
5. Flasher 9-0 85
6. Ellendale 6-0 74
7. Hillsboro-Central Valley 3-2 60
8. Central Cass 7-0 42
9. Powers Lake 5-0 31
10. Dunseith 5-1 24
Others Receiving Votes: LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (3-0), Thompson (4-2), Hazen (6-2), Beulah (3-3), Bowman County (5-1), North Star (7-0).
Note: First-place votes in parenthesis
North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball Poll
1. Kindred (15) 11-0 159
2. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (1) 10-0 145
3. Central Cass 7-1 106
4. Rugby 10-0 105
5. Grafton 6-2 99
6. Linton/HMB 9-1 90
7. Garrison 9-0 57
8. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 10-0 48
9. Thompson 7-2 41
10. Shiloh Christian 8-3 23
Others Receiving Votes: Bowman County (7-1), LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (3-0).
Note: First-place votes in parenthesis