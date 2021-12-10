The 2021-2022 Comet Crusaders girls basketball team

 Photo from the NDHSAA website

The Williston Trinity-Alexander girls varsity basketball team is off to a slow start this season, according to most recent NDHSAA stats.

The Comet-Crusaders lost the first three games this season.

They lost 57-31 against Trenton on Nov. 30, 54-44 to Midway/Minto on Dec. 3 and 53-17 to Bottineau on Dec. 4.

They are set to pick up where they left off on January 3, 2022 with a home game against Divide County. The game will be held in Alexander.

Here’s a look at the team’s roster this season:

1 Madison Taylor 9 Forward 5’5”

2 Alexis Pownall 9 Forward 5’5”

3 Lainey Powell 8 Guard 5’5”

4 Lohgan Hanna 8 Guard 5’3”

5 Renee Cross 12 Forward 5’8”

10 Ellie Haskins 12 Guard 5’6”

11 Tayla Ybarra 12 Forward 5’5”

12 Presley Powell 11 Forward 5’7”

13 Sherlyne Linn 10 Forward 5’3”

14 Ester Roblero 12 Forward 5’3”

20 Myria Nolan 10 Forward 5’7”

21 Molly Setchfield 12 Center 5’10”

23 Emily Reinertson 11 Center 6’0”

24 Petra Thomas 9 Forward 6’0”

33 Paige Delaney 8 Forward 5’8”

44 Julia Bonesteel 9 Forward 5’6”

