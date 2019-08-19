On Friday, Aug. 23, the Williston Coyotes football team will host a meet and greet at Legends Field starting at 5:30 p.m.
At 6 p.m., players and cheerleaders will be announced to the crowd, and players from the freshman and varsity teams will also take part in a live scrimmage that evening.
Also, a signed helmet by WHS alum and NFL player Brent Qvale, a jersey signed by members of this year's varsity team and a football signed by the senior members of the team will all be part of a live auction during the festivities. Additional pictures, autographs and Coyote football sweatshirts will be available for purchase through silent auction.