With some teams already practicing and others starting gameplay in a few weeks, it's safe to say that winter sports are back to normal.
And given what happened at the start of the 2020 winter sports season, this sense of normalcy provides a sense of relief.
Revisiting November 2020
On November 18, 2020, Gov. Doug Burgum issued an amended executive order to postpone winter sports practices until November 30, 2020.
Games were subsequently suspended until December 14, 2020.
This was all a result of a dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases that impacted the state at that time.
Naturally, the order left a level of uncertainty within the high school athletic community regarding the 2020-2021 winter sports season.
But the season did happen, teams did compete and some area teams went on to have an excellent post season run.
Now, it feels like there is no uncertainty as some teams already started practicing, and some games will start as soon as this weekend.
Looking at the now
Area high school athletic departments are bustling with great things happening left and right.
Seniors are signing letters of intent to play in college; several teams are bringing home awards and trophies they won at regional and state tournaments; and other student athletes have filed away another fall sports season while they prepare for the winter one.
Speaking of the winter season, schedules have been created and some rosters have been published with others still waiting to be finalized (which will happen in the next week or two).
And as Robert Conley, the athletic director at Williston High School put it, getting back to the normalcy is nice.
“We just want our kids to have the experiences we did and want them to be able to enjoy their high school years and enjoy the activities and athletics that they’re in. It’s nice to get back to a sense of normalcy and (the students) to get to enjoy being a high school athlete,” he said during a Nov. 16 interview.
What about COVID-19
Just because things are as they used to be, COVID-19 hasn’t been forgotten about.
Some of the same rules are still encouraged—wear a mask if you’re not vaccinated or want to play it safe, always wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick, and so on and so forth.
The schools haven’t forgotten about this either.
Conley said if something does come up, they’ll make necessary adjustments.
But in the meantime, everything is in full speed and the only thing fans are expected to do, is to show up and support area teams.
Please, continue to be safe out there and stay healthy.
Also, good luck to area teams. Every single student athlete in the area deserves to have a wonderful winter sports season.