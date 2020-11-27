To say that this season has been challenging is an understatement.
Every individual that I have come across this year from the student-athlete to the coach to my editor, has felt overwhelmed, suffocated, exhausted and stressed and it all has a little something to do with the pandemic.
I myself, though I wouldn't say I'm a great employee in general, have found it increasingly difficult to keep up with daily tasks constantly wondering if the scratch in my throat is something more than an allergy and if I exposed anyone to anything.
This last week was especially difficult. I got sick (and before you ask, no it wasn't COVID), I forgot assignments, I convinced myself that something was due one day but in reality it was due way earlier so I missed important deadlines and in general I let people down and I let myself down.
Then I had family issues and no matter how far you travel, you can't escape those problems.
But since it was Thanksgiving, I figured the best way to feel better and to forget about the burdens of stress was to acknowledge all the things I was thankful for, and I certainly hoped everyone was able to do the same.
It wasn't easy, at first.
When I started writing this column, I realized that this year it was hard to find what I was thankful for because deep down, despite the issues and drama, all I really want to do is go home.
I miss my hometown, my friends, even my family (my sister and grandma especially).
Sometimes, I feel so alone out here.
Of course, it didn't help that when I started this column and search to find the things I was thankful for, I missed a very important deadline.
All of this made it hard to make that "here's what I'm thankful for" list.
But what made it easier, and boosted my spirits, in a sense, were the responses I got from those sources.
It was through their replies that I realized there truly is a lot to be thankful for because if those kids and individuals involved in athletics, who have been through quite a lot this year (and that's putting it nicely), can find a way to hang in there and find something to appreciate during this time, then I can too.
Sometimes all we need is someone else to say what makes them happy or makes them feel blessed to see what we have in our own backyard.
So thank you to those who have had a chance to impact my life in Williston and who have helped made me feel not so alone. I only wish I could stay here forever and continue to grow with the community.
Happy (late) Thanksgiving.