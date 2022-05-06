Colby Grindeland, a senior at Williston Trinity Christian School, committed to continue his basketball career at Lake Region State College.
Grindeland has been playing varsity basketball for five years and has been a team captain for two.
He also ran varsity cross country for three years.
While attending Lake Region, Grindeland said he plans to go into automotive technology.
Overall, he said he is excited to start college and he can’t wait to join the type of basketball atmosphere where they focus on defense and rebounding to win games.
Meanwhile, his two coaches over the years said they are proud of Grindeland and his hard work.
Cory Fleck, who coached Grindeland since he was in elementary school, said he watched Grindeland put in the hard work which has now paid off.
Now, he can’t wait to see him play at the college level, he said.
“I saw Colby improve on the basketball court, and as a leader, as he started to learn the game on a different level,” Fleck said. “It is so neat when you get these moments to see a young man grow right before your eyes and it was an honor to be a part of that journey.”
Fleck is now coaching varsity girls basketball at Williston High School.
Jacob Braaten, the current head coach for the Crusaders, has coached Grindeland throughout his high school career and said he loved seeing Grindeland succeed as a basketball player and a leader.
“I told all my basketball boys throughout this season [’21-‘22] that they really should appreciate the senior leadership between Colby Grindeland, Derek Lee, and Lindsay Nelson,” Braaten said. “These guys have led this team to a great season.”
Grindeland will start his college career this fall.