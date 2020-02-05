Coming off of their 4-1 road victory over Bottineau-Rugby on Feb. 4, the Williston Coyotes' boys hockey team move to 6-10 on the season, and own a WDA conference record of 5-7.
The Williston Herald asked head coach Tyler Jundt for his thoughts on the season thus far, and what his club needs to do to finish out the season on a positive note. Here is what the coach had to say via email.
What has been the biggest challenge for your club so far this year?
Jundt: We have struggled with consistency. We have taken steps in the right direction the last few weeks, and need to keep taking steps forward.
Who have been your top performers, and what have they done to make their presence felt?
Jundt: Mason Haugenoe has really come on the second half of the year. He’s giving us a chance to win every night. We have had a number of guys starting to raise their level of play and buy into their roles on the team.
How would you compare where you are at this point in the year to where the club was at this time last season?
Jundt: We are further along this year than last year, and that is to be expected. We are very young but have a number of guys who now have at least a year and half of varsity hockey under their belt.
What are your expectations for the rest of the 2019-2020 campaign?
Jundt: We expect to have a chance to win every night. From a coaches point of view, I expect us to continue to sharpen our game and get ourselves ready for playoff hockey.
Finish this sentence: In order to close out the year strong, we must...
Jundt: Buy into defending and doing all the little things that make us a hard team to play against.